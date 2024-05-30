I Lost My Soul: Ananya Panday Opens Up About Loss Amid Breakup Speculations with Aditya Roy Kapur

Fans of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were delighted to hear about their dating rumors surfacing online. Within few months of their relationship their breakup news hit the internet. While neither Aditya nor Ananya confirmed their relationship, they have also remained silent about their alleged breakup. A video featuring Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor has recently emerged which took internet by storm.

People are speculating about Ananya being very upset after the breakup. However, Ori, a close friend of Star kids, recently posted a video on Instagram. He asked everyone a question: "What did you lose last week?" The replies were quite interesting. Among all the responses, Ananya's answer was the most striking. When Ori asked her what she had lost over the weekend, Ananya somberly replied, "I lost my soul." During a previous Q&A session on Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday was questioned about the last time she cried. She revealed that she had cried continuously just 2-3 days prior, attributing it to a disagreement with her mother.

Ananya Panday hinted at relationships in a recent Instagram story post. She pondered, "If something is destined for you, it will come back to you. If it goes away, it's just to teach you a lesson you need to learn independently." Emphasizing the idea that what's meant for you will always find its way back, Ananya expressed, "Even if you try to push it away or feel undeserving of such beauty, true love remains deeply rooted within."

It is important to mention that Ananya Panday and Aditya were in a romantic relationship for the past 2 years and were often spotted together. Ananya also alluded to their relationship on Coffee with Karan.