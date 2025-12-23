"I lost the film just because I had gained 3-4 kilos": Radhika Apte Breaks Silence on Losing Big Project

Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actor in Bollywood who has consistently chosen unconventional films and portrayed diverse roles. She is currently promoting her recent released film Saali Mohobat. She has a presence in Marathi, Hindi, and now even Hollywood cinema. Radhika, who married violinist Benedict Taylor and resides in London, returns to India for work.

Recently, Radhika spoke out about the industry's emphasis on weight, revealing she lost a major role due to a weight gain of just 3-4 kilos. In an interview with 'India Today', Radhika Apte said, "Sometimes, when I gain weight, it really bothers me. Weight fluctuations, bloating, these things definitely affect me. I won't lie. When I gain weight, I constantly think that I need to lose it quickly. I recently even went to a therapist because I overthink this weight issue a lot. The thought that I need to lose weight quickly is always on my mind. I never had this problem before. I believe in natural beauty. Yet, I wondered why weight gain affected me so much. That's why I sought therapy." I lost a big project.

She further said, "I had received an offer for a big project. It was written specifically for me. I was learning dance in London at the time. I had told them that I was going on a trip and wouldn't be on any diet then. So, I might gain a little weight when I return, but I would lose it afterward. I'm a dancer, and considering my age, my metabolism is quite efficient. Besides, we would have another 3-4 months. I returned, and they immediately started shouting. They discussed it with me, did a photoshoot, and then said that I had gained too much weight. At that moment, they removed me from the project. That film became a huge hit. They launched two actors, and their lives changed completely."

"I lost the film just because I had gained 3-4 kilos. Otherwise, my career would have changed too. But I think whatever happens, happens for the best. Because after that, I understood my worth. Talking about weight and all is very common in the industry, and it's very difficult to digest."