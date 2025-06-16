"I love beating up guys...": Saiyami Kher on her action-packed role in 'Special Ops 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Actor Saiyami Kher will be seen reprising her role of agent Juhi in the second season of Neeraj Pandey's 'Special Ops'.

On donning an action-packed role, Saiyami at the show's trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday said, "For women, there are certain roles which people don't write and you wonder why. But even before Special Ops, what Neeraj sir did with Taapsee Pannu in Baby stood out for me. I hadn't seen anything like that in Indian cinema before. I love doing action. I love beating up guys. That's what women feel like on the inside when guys tease them on the streets. I'm just happy he gave me that opportunity."

Directed by Shivam Nair, 'Special Ops 2' also stars Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee.

On what fans can expect from 'Special Ops 2', Neeraj Pandey, in a press note, said, "This season reflects the times we live in, where the enemy doesn't announce their arrival. The new-age warfare has altered everything we know about threat, security, and sacrifice. Special Ops 2 is about the war we don't see, until it hits home. It's a reminder that in today's world, the greatest battles are fought without a single bullet fired, but the damage runs just as deep."

Kay Kay Menon also opened up about reprising his iconic character of Himmat Singh.

"Himmat Singh has always fought with grit, intellect, and instinct. But this time, the war isn't visible. The stakes are bigger, the threats more unpredictable and that made this season both relevant and deeply personal to portray. There's a quiet burden Himmat carries of duty, of sacrifice, of knowing more than he can say. This chapter allowed me to explore not just the strategist, but the man behind the mission, the father, the patriot, the constant protector."

'Special Ops 2' will be out on JioHotstar on July 11.

