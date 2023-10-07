"I love her so much": Gwyneth Paltrow on her friendship with Dakota Johnson

Washington [US], October 7 : Actor Gwyneth Paltrow shared her admiration and love for Dakota Johnson with her fans, reported People.

The 51-year-old Goop founder engaged in a Q&A with her fans on her Instagram Story on Thursday while getting ready for a talk show appearance. She also confessed her love for her ex-husband Chris Martin's girlfriend while getting her cosmetics done.

Among questions about her hair, friendships, motherhood and gut health, one follower posed the query, "What is your relationship like with Dakota Johnson?" A beaming Paltrow then informed viewers, "We're actually very good friends she said, adding, "I love her so much."

"She's an adorable, wonderful person," concluded the actress.

After Johnson and Paltrow, who "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, divorced in 2016, Martin and Johnson began dating. The Goop founder went on to marry Brad Falchuk in 2018 and the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last month.

Paltrow and Martin share two children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17. As well as opening up about the positive relationships she has within her blended family during her Thursday Q&A session, Paltrow also shared her thoughts on moving overseas for a relationship.

When one follower asked: "Would you move to another country because of your husband?" Paltrow responded, "I did that already once," and added, referring to when she lived in England during her marriage to Martin. "But, yes, moving for love, I think is good," she added.

Other fans used the chance to inquire about Paltrow's love life and family as well as her personal beauty and health routines. One follower asked, "Did you ever try botox?"

"God yes. Both successfully and unsuccessfully I'm afraid," Paltrow responded in a text note.

Paltrow admitted that she is "diligent with my skincare" and shared her "current routine" on her Instagram Story, but she did not go into detail about her experiences with Botox.

The details came in response to a follower who asked how her skin looks so good and include a four-step routine of Goop products and an additional once-a-week overnight Goop eye treatment, reported People.

