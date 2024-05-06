"I love his on field aggression": Preity Zinta heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Actor Preity Zinta, who is one of the co-owners of IPL team Punjab Kings, heaped praise on star batter Virat Kohli while interacting with fans on social media.

During #Q&A session on X, a fan asked her about Kohli, "Say something about Virat Kohli, sir, #pzchat"

While answering the question, she responded, "I love his on field aggression and his will to win ! I also love the way he loves family & his dance moves. I used to see a lot of his dance moves when he first came to the IPL."

https://x.com/realpreityzinta/status/1787421205332431021

Virat is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. His team is currently at seventh place with four wins, seven losses and eight points.

He is the leading run-scorer in the league with 542 runs in 11 matches at an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of over 148, with a century and four fifties. His best score is 113*.

Virat is also part of the Indian team which will play the ICC T20 World Cup this year in West Indies/USA from June 1 onwards.

The actress also spoke about the cricketer Rohit Sharma when a fan asked, "One word about Hitman Rohit Sharma." She replied, "A powerhouse of talent."

She also called herself a "fan" of MS Dhoni, when a fan asked her, "Mam We Want Ms Dhoni in Punjab Kings", she replied, "Everyone wants him and everyone is his fan including me. Yesterday was bittersweet....."

While expressing her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, she added, "Srk is a powerhouse of talent, and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se."

As the 'Veer-Zaara' actor has started working on her next project, one of the fans asked her if she will be doing a Telugu film, "Now that you are back to do doing movies can we expect you to see in a Telugu movie soon."

To this, she replied, "Never say never who knows if I hear an amazing script I cannot say no to..."

On speaking about Salman Khan, she shared, "Salman has a heart of gold & is the most loyal & amazing friend besides being an incredibly talented and effortless actor. His sense of music is excellent & he is extremely down to earth n simple when u get to know him."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Lahore 1947' alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this project marks a significant milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Adding to the anticipation, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal has also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role.

The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor