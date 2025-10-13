"I love u more" Prince Narula's Special Message For Wife Yuvika Chaudhary on 7th Wedding Anniversary

Bigg Boss 9 fame couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary completed 7 years of being happily married. Couple tied knot on October 12, 2018 and are deeply in love even after facing some hurdles. Prince took Instagram and posted a photo of three of them Yuvika, him and baby. Despite the relationship turmoil, the couple reconciled for their daughter, Ikleen.

While wishing wife Yuvika Prince wrote, "Happy anniversary baby love Yuvika Chaudhary I love u more than anyone more then our daily fights but u r always right bec biwi hamesha sahi hote hai . U r my right choice baby kitne saal ho gai Hume sath pyar karte ladte hue pata bhe nahe chala kab 2 se 3 ho gai ab main ek chote bache or ek bade bache ko or unke mood swings hona sambhalta hu but remember one this i love u so much kisses.

Yuvika on IVF

Yuvika revealed that Prince and she faced challenge to conceive naturally as one of them always had to travel during the ovulation period. Yuvika admitted her initial lack of knowledge about IVF. She learned about it while exploring options for egg freezing. On Nayandeep Rakshit's podcast, the actress recounted a doctor visit where she was alarmingly told she couldn't have children, a statement Yuvika suspected was a business tactic.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde! Times the ‘Monica’ Star Stunned With her Western Fashion

Panicked by a late cycle, I impulsively asked Prince to start planning for a child immediately. I had begun the egg freezing process, and the consent forms about potential post-anesthesia complications worried us. Prince, prioritizing my well-being, suggested canceling the procedure. We sought a second opinion, and the new doctor encouraged us to try both naturally and to freeze my eggs. I told the doctor this would be my first and last attempt, and the process involved numerous injections. Travel often interfered with our ovulation period.