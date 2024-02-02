"I love you all": Preity Zinta thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : Overwhelmed with the love received on her 49th birthday, actor Preity Zinta has expressed gratitude to fans.

Taking to Instagram, Zinta on Thursday shared a couple of pictures that she captioned, "Thank you to everyone for all the love & for the wonderful wishes. I love you all. Wish you loads of love & light always #Thankyou #Gratitude #Ting."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C20JrZkvDN-/

In the first picture, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor is seen posing with her birthday cake.

The other pic features her cake topped with some strawberries and berries and with the text 'Happy Birthday Preity' written on it.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Preity recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

"Kal Ho Naa Ho was the saddest happy film I did. Nothing can replace those memories & I will forever be grateful to Yash Uncle for making this incredible film. It was the last time he was on set. There will never be anyone like you Yash Uncle [?] You took a piece of my heart with you when you left. This film will forever remind me of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you," she wrote on Instagram a few days ago while recalling working in the film.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta) who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.

If reports are to be believed, Preity will be returning to the silver screen with 'Lahore 1947'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor