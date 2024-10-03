'I Love You': Urban Punjabi Music’s Rising Star D Cali Unveils Catchy Song for the Wedding Season

The India-born, California-based rising star D Cali has been making waves in the Urban Punjabi music scene, racking up millions of views for his peppy tracks. His latest release, "I Love You," is a catchy and energetic proposal perfect song for the upcoming wedding season. With its infectious beat and romantic vibe, it’s set to become a favourite at weddings and festive celebrations.

It was only natural for Indian-born, California, US-based rising star D Cali, to save a spot in his upcoming album for a ‘proposal song’ in the hot and trending Urban Punjabi style. Titled ‘I Love You’ the song gets straight to the point with protagonist asking his love interest in punjabi to marry him, “I Love You, kar le tu mera naal viah…The Idea was to make a marriage proposal song which is romantic and danceable so that people can enjoy it at clubs, cars or at any wedding function, take the celebration and declaration anywhere at all, says D Cali.

With its upbeat rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, "I Love You" is poised to become a must-add to every wedding playlist this season. Whether it’s played during a proposal or as the backdrop to a vibrant sangeet night, D Cali’s track blends romance and energy perfectly, making it ideal for the festivities.