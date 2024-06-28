"I loved the crazy side of Kiran": Divya Dutta on her role in 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Actor Divya Dutta, who is known for her outstanding performances in films such as 'Stanley Ka Dabba', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and 'Veer Zaara', is essaying the role of Kiran Sharma in Tahira Kashyap's directorial 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'.

She plays the character of a woman who is simple and tries to find joy in small things.

During a conversation with ANI, she spoke in detail about her role and what makes it one of the "finest" working experiences in her career.

She shared her working experience in the film and said, "Tahira has written all the scenes so beautifully that if I had any wish list that this scene would have been like this, this line would have been like this then it was already written in it. All I had to do was go and enjoy myself which I thoroughly did. And I had a lot of fun. This story, this role is a part of me. So that felt beautiful."

"I loved the crazy side of Kiran. I think it is going to be one of my finest work experiences, I must say," she added while talking about her on-set experience and playing a character that is full of fun and fantasies.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds.

Divya portrays a woman who is content with her family but lacks the attention she requires from them, leading her to question her identity.

She said, "I play Kiran Sharma who's come from a small town and is living in Mumbai and is trying her best to be comfortable there. But she does feel very lost being in the huge city because her husband is busy and her children have their own lives. In the middle of all this, she tries to find herself and this is the beauty of this role. The character is beautifully written by Tahira. All the characters are close to our personal lives and this makes them relatable."

The actor further talked about the unique title of the film and said, "Alag alag Sharmaji ki alag alag betiyan hai (Different Sharmaji have different daughters) who somehow connect and there is a certain commonality between all of them. All the five women have different journeys of life and how they deal with it is the beauty of this film."

Sakshi Tanwar, who is known for her roles in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Dangal', and many more, is playing the role of a teacher who has certain differences with her daughter and she is always trying to resolve them.

"I play the role of Jyoti Sharma. She is a teacher by profession and she has a very loving and supportive husband and she has a very cute family. She has a teenage daughter but things are not so good between her and her teenage daughter. She is always trying to strike a balance between her dreams, aspirations, societal expectations and the challenges that her teenage daughter comes up with. So, it's a very relatable story. A lot of women will identify with it. It's a struggle many working women go through every single day but it has been conveyed in a very different style. It has a lot of humour a lot of heartwarming moments it has and a lot of heartbreaks also," shared Sakshi.

Saiyami Kher, who was seen in a sports drama film like 'Ghoomer', is portraying a character who loves playing cricket.

"I like the script. I can connect with it. My character is someone who loves playing cricket but is not appreciated by her boyfriend. However, later she finds herself by the end of the film and stands for what she wants in life."

Although the film portrays the lives of different women who are facing distinct challenges, Divya said that it is a story of every individual and does not necessarily relate it to subjects like women's empowerment.

"It is a story of very normal people. There are men and women in it. And these are stories where you face challenges of all kinds in different ways. But you deal with them with your internal strength. And anyone can do it. So when the film ends, of course, you feel that sense of euphoria when you see it, that we can do what she is doing. But at the same time, I feel that we can normalize this concept and not to say that this is all about empowerment of women, but I would like to say that this is a lovely film and a good story," said Divya.

The film features Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' is out on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor