"I made that film for children": Akshay Kumar on 'OMG 2'

New Delhi [India], October 12 : 'OMG 2' starring Akshay Kumar ran into a controversy after the film's posters and trailer were released. Later, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved 'OMG 2.'

In an interview with ANI, Akshay addressed the film's controversy. He said, "I made that film (OMG 2) for children. It is a film to be shown to children. Unfortunately, it cannot be shown because it was given an adult film certificate and there is nothing adult in it. It has the same cuts that were in the theatre. I respect the censor board and I delivered what the censor board passed."

Akshay added, "It is my way of giving back to my society. I know if I do one Singh is Kinng, or Sooryavanshi, or Rowdy Rathore, I will earn 3-4 times more, But I love to do movies on themes that are ingrained in society, themes that have become taboo in society. The bad habits that no one wants to change. Even though I know I won't get that much money back. It's not about money. I know the business isn't even that much but it's not about the business."

'OMG 2' helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film piqued the interest of the audience since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser.

Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as it wanted to tread with caution due to its overtly religious theme.

However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film for release with some cuts. The censor board gave an 'A' (Adults Only) certification to the film.

