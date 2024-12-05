'I may have sang a little loud': When Amy Adams shared karaoke stage with Taylor Swift

Washington [USA], December 5 : Actor Amy Adams reminisced about her one and only meeting with pop sensation Taylor Swift, which took place "years ago" when they shared a karaoke stage.

During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Arrival actress admitted she may have sung "a little loud" during the karaoke session, leading some spectators to request her silence, reported E! News.

Adams recounted the incident, saying, "It was at a party after an awards show. I know better than to go to the second party, but I chose to go, and Taylor Swift was there. There was karaoke, and I sang karaoke with Taylor Swift. We sang 'What's Going On?'"

The 50-year-old actress continued, "I may have sung it a little loud, and I'm sure everybody was like, 'Amy, shut up! We want to hear Taylor sing.' I was just in it, but I should have sat down and let Taylor sing."

While this moment might have been slightly embarrassing for her husband, Darren Le Gallo, and her 14-year-old daughter, Aviana Le Gallo, Adams said she has no regrets about the experience.

"I had a blast," she shared. "And now, in hindsight, if I were to do it again, I'd like to think I'd act differently. But I did the right thing. I sang really loud over Taylor Swiftprobably not very well."

Adams also attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in August 2023, accompanied by friends such as Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Paulson. Reflecting on the concert, she revealed her admiration for Swift's music.

"I've always liked her music and appreciated her," Adams said. "And then I went to the Eras Toura friend of mine had a ticketand I became, like, a Swiftie at 50," she laughed. "I'm a Swiftie at 50, so I'm like a shifty 50 Swiftie. And then I'm like, 'Isn't that nifty?'"

Amy Adams is widely recognised for her roles in films such as Arrival, Enchanted, The Fighter, and The Master.

