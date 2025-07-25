"I may not be able to hold you But...": Parag Tyagi Honors Late Wife Shefali Jariwala with Photo Wall Tribute (Watch Video)

Bollywood actress and popularly known as Kanta Laga girl died on June 27th Friday due to cardiac arrest in her home Mumbai. Her sudden death shook entire entertainment industry. Its been a month and still many of us are not able to get over the fact she is no more. Grieving Shefali's passing, her husband Parag shared a video showcasing a wall in her room adorned with posters of them both, a tribute to his late wife.

Parag on, Friday shared a video and a emotional note with it, which said, "I may not be able to hold you in my arms. But I hold you in my heart, in my eyes. Every moment, every minute & every day…" This post and video made netizens emotional and loved the way Parag loves his late wife.

While reacting to this video and caption one netizen wrote, "You are the strongest and the sweetest." Another wrote, "literally I am crying!! If I would have get a men like you in my life I would want to die first! Jeete ji to sabhi pyar dikhate hai marne k bad bhi jo pyar dikhaye and that’s a true love and i k ow people@should move on in their lives but moving on with the same memories is also commendable May baba give you lots of strength."

Also Read: Laila Majnu Director Sajid Ali Reveals the Reason Behind Casting Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in the Romantic Saga

Meanwhile, according to police officials, Shefali’s body was discovered at her residence in the Andheri area. Mumbai Police received information about her death around 1 am on Friday June 27. Following this, her body was sent to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem examination.