"I miss her laugh so much...": Nicola Peltz pens emotional note for her late grandmother

Washington [US], May 17 : Actress Nicola Peltz still misses her late grandmother, who passed in May last year.

On Friday, Peltz took to her Instagram account to share a series of throwback pictures with her grandmother, along with a caption expressing just how much she misses her presence.

In her post, she wrote, "I can't believe it's been a whole year without my Naunni on earth. I miss her laugh so much. I miss her happiness, her love, her everything. Her magic runs through my mom, and I'm so lucky to know the feeling of that love. I am so lucky she was my Naunni - I miss her every single second. Life is not as bright without her here."

Peltz has often shared throwback pictures remembering her grandmother, whom she called "Naunni." Last year, just days after her "Naunni's" death, Nicola posted a series of pictures along with a long, emotional message.

"Dear my angel Naunni. I feel like I will never have the right words because I just don't believe you're gone. I really pray so hard you're at peace right now. I still don't understand where you went."

"I'm sad you will never get to meet my kids, hug me, talk to me, or watch any of the other movies I make. I'm so heartbroken and miss you so much. I'm so lucky you were my Naunni. You raised the most perfect daughter that I'm lucky enough to call my mom, which is my biggest gift in life," she added.

In an earlier interview with People, she shared a special memory from her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham in 2022, where her grandmother served as maid of honor.

"I remember... I get really nervous talking in front of people or in front of crowds, so I was nervous about that. But right before I walked down the aisle with my dad, I heard everyone clapping and cheering. It was because [Naunni] had her flowers and she was dancing down the aisle, and that makes me so happy," Nicola said.

