"I miss you..... So so much!" Anupam Kher on friend Satish Kaushik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Actor Anupam Kher has shared a picture that captures the essence of his bond with late actor Satish Kaishik who passed away this March on a cardiac arrest.

In the picture, Kher posted on Instagram, Kher is seen with his hand on the filmmaker's neck.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CscyIqFImbe/

Sharing the picture, he captioned it, "I miss you..... So so much!"

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section to praise their bond and true friendship.

One of the users commented, "It is very rare to find a true friend in the world."

'The Kashmir Files' actor also hosted a musical night to remember his late friend on his birthday anniversary.

Satish passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 8 in New Delhi.

Anupam Kher was the first one who broke the news of his demise on social media.

Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in hindi, "Death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Since then, Anupam has posted several videos and notes in memory of his friend and shared how he is trying to heal from this loss and coming to terms with the reality.

Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

Satish started his career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of a career in Bollywood.

