"I needed to cry": Jennifer Garner recalls her audition for 'Felicity'

Washington [US], April 5 : Actor Jennifer Garner opened up about her "emotional" audition for the TV series 'Felicity', which led to her crying in the bathroom afterwards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She had a cameo role as Hannah Bibb in the JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves-created series, and she just looked back on her audition for what "must have been the breakup scene."

"I remember the audition. I remember going into the bathroom after because the scene was so emotional and I needed to cry," she said on 'The Ringer's Dear Felicity' podcast. "I needed to hide in the bathroom stall and finish the cry that I started in the audition because it was such a powerful scene."

'Felicity' is an American drama TV series created by JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves. The series follows the college experiences of the titular character, Felicity Porter (portrayed by Keri Russell), as she attends the University of New York. The show aired for four seasons, from September 29, 1998, to May 22, 2002.

Garner said Abrams asked her to return later to re-audition for the part, to which podcast host and former Felicity actor Greg Grunberg remarked., "That makes sense to me because you're not very good. I get it. I mean, notes, notes you know what? Let me give her a block of notes to take home."

The 'Alias' actor responded, "I do need that, though. I've always loved a ton of feedback. I love that about working with J.J. and with Matt. They are helpful and they are true directors. They aren't just like, 'Okay, that seems fine. You have another one in you?' They have an idea, and they're helping guide you to the best version of whatever you show up with."

"That was true in the audition process as well," Garner added. "After the first read, then I was invested and was like, 'Oh gosh, I really wanna do this.'"

