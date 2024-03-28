"I never think that I will...": Kriti Sanon on following in Govinda's footsteps

New Delhi [India], March 28 : From an actor to producer to an entrepreneur, Kriti Sanon has donned many hats. At the Times Now Summit, the pretty actor of 'Mimi' fame opened up on whether she will consider a foray into politics.

In a session at the summit, the actor was asked if she will follow in the footsteps of Govinda, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday.

"I have never thought of that. I never think that I will do this or that until it comes from within and until I am not very passionate about it. If someday, it comes in my heart that I want to do something more, maybe then. One should keep shifting gears once in a while and challenge oneself to do things which one has not done before."

Actor Govinda joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Govinda met Krishna Hegde, the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena, at his residence.

In 2004, Govind successfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, defeating veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.

Apart from the prolific star from the nineties and early 2000s, Kangana Ranaut also made her foray into politics after she was named as the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP released its fifth list of candidates for 16 states earlier.

However, the task is cut out for Kangana on her electoral debut as she is contesting a seat that has been a traditional Congress stronghold.

On the work front, Kreeti is gearing up for 'Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of 'bad***' air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio is here to grab eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor