I never thought ill of him: Vishal Jethwa on ignoring 'Homebound' co-star Ishaan Khatter at Cannes '25

By Palash Srivastava

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Actor Vishal Jethwa has broken his silence on the backlash he and actress Janhvi Kapoor received for reportedly ignoring Ishaan Khatter during an interview about their global premiere of the film 'Homebound' at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Vishal Jethwa is one of the emerging stars of Indian who got his breakthrough with his negative role in Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2', released in 2019. Though this film became a domestic hit, the global fame for the actor was yet to come, as his performance was reportedly overshadowed by superstar Rani Mukerji's powerful portrayal of a cop.

Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' served as the perfect platform for the actor to showcase his work on global platforms after it was nominated in the Un Certain Regard award category at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Along with him, the movie also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

With fame, the 'Mardaani 2' actor also came under the radar of controversy when he was seen talking to co-star Janhvi Kapoor while sitting next to Ishaan Khatter, who was giving an interview to a journalist about the 'Homebound' nomination at Cannes 2025.

It led to several media reports stating that the Vishal allegedly ignored Ishaan during the Cannes premiere. The actor has now opened up about the viral video and clarified that he harbours no ill feelings towards his co-star, Ishaan Khatter.

While talking to ANI, Vishal Jethwa cleared the air around the reports of a tiff between him and his 'Homebound' co-star Ishaan Khatter.

When asked about the possible tension between him and Ishaan, the actor disagreed with such rumours. He went on to praise his co-star's dedication to work and cinema, saying that he "looks up to him" and is "inspired" by his commitment to the craft.

"There is nothing like this. I never thought ill of him (Ishaan). We are good well-wishers of each other, and I look up to Ishaan. I learn a lot from him, and I was inspired by his work after watching it. In fact, when we completed the film, I wondered how Ishaan remained dedicated to his craft. I learnt a lot from him," said Vishal Jethwa.

While addressing the rumours, the 'Mardaani 2' actor said that he doesn't believe in competition because, according to him, it is a "never-ending game."

"I am not competitive in real life. It's not a good feeling to constantly ponder how I can pass others or how I can beat them. It's a never-ending game," said Vishal Jethwa.

As for his future plans, the actor wants to "sustain" his current position in Bollywood and just wishes to "move forward" with good films.

"I have held a very satisfactory position for many years. I am very content. I am so proud of myself. I just hope that I can sustain my current position. I want to move forward. I will move forward a lot," concluded Jethwa.

Vishal Jethwa has been nominated for the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, along with the film being nominated to be screened there. The Film festival is set to take place from August 14.

The film will also be screened at the Toronto Film Festival 2025. 'Homebound' also received a nine-minute-long standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Vishal Jethwa described the breakout success of 'Homebound' and receiving global fame as one of the "rare opportunities" in an actor's life.

"I just hope that whatever things are coming in front of me, I should enjoy it as much as possible and experience it as much as possible. Because this is happening for the first time in my life, and such an opportunity doesn't come every time," said Vishal Jethwa.

'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together, as Variety describes it.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described 'Homebound' as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival."

"It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them," said the director, adding that he hopes the film "helps us look closerwith empathyand see what we've been conditioned to ignore."

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film.

