“I Personally Love the Phase I’m at in My Career Because I’m Working with Some of the Biggest Stars”: Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan, one of Indian cinema’s most versatile young actresses, has had a stellar year across multiple film industries. Speaking at the Raja Saab event, Malavika shared her thoughts on working with some of the biggest stars in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema, while also exploring diverse roles that showcase her range as an actor.

Asked about managing three major projects simultaneously – Thangalaan with Vikram, Hridayapoorvam with Mohanlal, and her Telugu debut Raja Saab – Malavika said, “One thing that I really enjoy is I feel it's a fantastic time to be an actor because the boundaries between all the industries have really blurred because of OTT, because of social media. You do a good film in any language and if people like the film, it'll travel, it'll get a wider audience, it'll reach, it'll have a wider reach. I feel like I'm at a very, I personally love the phase I'm at in my career because I'm working with some of the biggest stars and with some of the best directors across multiple industries.”

She added, “To get to work with actors like Mohanlal sir, Chiyan Vikram, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas sir, it's so much fun. Also, to jump across genres, to work with a variety of filmmakers, to play a tribal goddess in one film and then to play a very realistic Pune-based city girl in Hridyapoorvam, to now this role in Raja Saab. I like that I'm jumping across completely different characters and sort of exploring myself as an artist, so I'm glad these opportunities are coming my way.”

Malavika Mohanan’s reflections capture not just her enthusiasm for diverse storytelling but also the growing interconnectedness of Indian cinema today. With her Telugu debut Raja Saab and continued projects across industries, Malavika’s journey is one to watch as she continues to leave her mark across languages and genres.