I play an officer with the Cobra Unit of CRPF in Tharunam, says Kishen Das

Chennai, Jan 9 Actor Kishen Das, who is best known for his impressive performance in the musical romantic drama ‘Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee’, says he plays an officer with the Cobra unit of the CRPF in director Arvindh Srinivasan’s upcoming romantic thriller ‘Tharunam’.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Kishen Das said, “There are a lot of things that I have done in this film which I haven't done before like dancing and fighting. Understanding them and doing them convincingly were my biggest challenges.”

The film, which its director Arvindh Srinivasan described as a thriller inside which a romantic story had been packaged, has Kishen sharing the lead space with actress Smruthi Venkat and Raj Ayappa.

“The genre of this film is not new. But the way I have attempted to narrate this story in this genre will be totally new. Imagine you are setting off from home to solve a huge problem. Enroute, if you happen to have an accident and it becomes an additional problem, which will you focus on first? You will have to handle both problems. It is on those lines that this story will be,” says Arvindh.

Talking about the role he plays in the film and the preparations for it, Kishen says, “I play an officer with the Cobra unit of the CRPF. This was a character that was so unlike me. I am a very happy-go-lucky person who gets flustered easily. People in armed forces are those who maintain their composure under any circumstances. So, I had to adapt myself to the character.”

The actor added, “To get the body language right, Arvindh sir asked me to work out a bit and get my shoulders broadened. He showed me pictures of how actual officers from the Cobra unit of the CRPF are. They are a unit who serve in jungles and don't have access to gyms and therefore have a lean frame. So, I trained at home and did as I was told. To get my body language right while meeting a senior officer or saluting, Arvindh sir had an officer from the Cobra unit show me how it was done.”

The film, which was completed in just 37 days, was shot primarily in Chennai and its adjoining areas.

The film, which has been produced by Pugaz and Eden for Zhen Studios, has music by Darbuka Siva and cinematography by Raja Bhattacharjee. Editing for the film is by Arul Elango Siddharth whiel art direction is by Varnaalayaa Jagadeesan. The film releases in theatres on January 14 for the festival of Pongal.

