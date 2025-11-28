I-Popstar Grand Finale: Rohit Raut Lifts Trophy, Rishabh Panchal Finishes Second

Popular music reality show I-pop star an Indian music reality show has taken over the social media with some amazing original songs. The first season of iPopStar on Amazon Mx Player, which brought a wave of new, independent pop voices across the country, has come to an end. Finale which began with contestants delivering a powerful performance on stage.

The top 2 included Team King's Rishabh Panchal and Team Parmish's Rohit Raut. Moments later, Rohit Raut was declared the winner of the first-ever iPopStar and was presented with a prize of Rs 7 lakh. The runner-up, Rishabh Panchal, received a prize of Rs 3 lakh. Both of them not only received prizes but also a fan base across the country.

On this occasion, Rohit Raut said, "In iPopStar, I tried to find my own unique identity as an artist and after a few weeks, today I am standing as the winner. This title has given me the confidence to pursue my art. I am grateful to my mentor Parmish Paji. Without them and of course the fans who believed in me, this would not have been possible. I dedicate this award to every regional artist who wants to step out of their comfort zone and prove their worth. Finally, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Amazon MX Player for providing this platform to an independent artist like me to showcase their talent and reach millions of people.”

Expressing joy over Rohit’s success, Parmish Verma said, “The passion shown by these artists is extraordinary. When they came here, they were finding their niche and gradually they started presenting their art more strongly to audiences across the country. I am proud that the first I Popstar is from my team. Rohit started showing his talent from day one and it was a pure joy to watch him evolve, experiment and entertain everyone. For us, this is bigger than the success of this show. This is proof that India is ready for independent pop on a grand scale.”