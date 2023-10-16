"I pray that movie becomes a huge hit": Rajinikanth on Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo'

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 16 : Superstar Rajinikanth is busy shooting for director TJ Gnanavel's upcoming project.

On Monday morning, the 'Robot' actor was snapped at the Tuticorin Airport after his shooting schedule for a few days in the south districts. He reached Tuticorin to leave for Chennai.

"In 1977 during the shooting of 'Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri' movie I came to south Tamil Nadu. After that only now I am here for a shoot. Here people are so affectionate and felt very happy to see you all. Only worry is I am unable to click pictures with everyone here," Rajinikanth said.

He also talked about Thalapathi Vijay and Sanjay Dutt's film 'Leo' and said, "I pray to God, that movie should become a huge hit."

'Leo' is all set to hit the theatres on October 19.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay's Tamil debut. Trisha Krishnan also stars in the film.

The film marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in 'Jailer,' which was a worldwide box-office hit. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in 'Jailer'. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor