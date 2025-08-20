"I presented him as a hero.....": Vivek Agnihotri responds to Gopal Mukherjee's grandson's complaint

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film 'The Bengal Files' has found itself embroiled in controversy once again, after a police complaint was filed over its portrayal of Gopal Mukherjee, a prominent Bengali fighter who played a crucial role in halting the 1946 riots against Hindus.

The complaint was lodged by Shantanu Mukherjee, the grandson of Gopal Mukherjee, who alleged that the film distorts his grandfather's identity.

In response to the matter, Agnihotri toldthat "No one in India has seen the film yet," adding that assumptions are being made without anyone watching it. The filmmaker further explained that he had spoken to Mukherjee's grandson over the phone but given that the matter has now taken a legal turn, he would also "respond legally."

"No one knows what has been shown. People are assuming things. It's not like that. I've spoken to his grandson on the phone. I don't want to get into it. He's taken a legal course, so we will also respond legally," Agnihotri said.

The filmmaker emphasised that, in his view, Gopal Mukherjee was a "hero." Agnihotri continued, stating that "very few people in India" knew about Mukherjee before this project, but the film would ensure that "every child in India" would recognise him as a heroic figure.

"But I can only say this: In my mind, he is a hero. In the minds of Bengali Hindus, Gopal Mukherjee is a hero. And I've presented him as a hero. His glory and fame will only grow after this," Agnihotri said.

"If this film gets attention, more people will learn about him. I guarantee that after the film is released, every child in India will consider him a hero. So, everyone will be happy to see the film," he added.

He also commented on the atmosphere in Bengal, saying, "Dekho yaar, ye sab TMC wagaira ke saath kaam karte hain aur Bengal mein wahin bolna padta hai jo bulwaya jata hai. Itni kisi ki himmat nahin hai ki freely kuch bol sake. Toh jab film aayegi, toh unke pote wagaira sab khush ho jayenge." (In Bengal, you have to say what you're told, nobody has the courage to speak freely. So, when the film is released, everyone, including his grandson, will be happy to see it.)

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files features actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

The film focuses on the events of "Direct Action Day" and aims to unveil what Agnihotri calls the "most brutal chapter" of Indian history. A poster for the film was unveiled on Friday morning, promising to deliver a "bold" cinematic experience.

The Bengal Files is set to hit theaters on September 5, 2025.

