"I probably told 70 or 80 random people": Paul Walter Hauser admits revealing his 'Fantastic Four' role before release

Washington DC [US], August 11 : Paul Walter Hauser, who played the role of Mole Man in Marvel's blockbuster film 'Fantastic Four: First Steps', revealed that he was not so secretive with his surprise role despite the Marvel's demand for secracy.

In a recent interview with GQ, as quoted by Variety, the Golden Globe winner, who plays Mole Man in the MCU blockbuster, said he wasn't as "zip-lipped" as he could've been about his part.

Marvel allegedly demands its actors to keep their roles a secret unless officially revealed. However, for Paul, such conditions were never meant to stand much.

"For the most part, I was zip-lipped, and everybody understands at this point. They all know if you do 'Star Wars,' or Marvel, you can't talk about it. But if I'm being honestand I pride myself on my honesty nowadaysI probably told 70 or 80 random people, be it family members or fans. I'm not gonna lie and say I told literally no one. I told several dozen people," said Paul Walter Hauser as quoted by Variety.

Clarifying the potential leakage of information, the actor said that his mates were "respectful" with the secret of his MCU role.

"But at the same time, they weren't blabbering it out, or giving it to news outlets. They were respectful, and excited, and what-have-you. But if a little kid comes up to me in a wheelchair with a comic book, and they're like, 'Are you Mole Man?' I would say something like, 'I don't know man, I hear there is a mole...' And wink at them, just to get them excited," said Hauser as quoted by Variety.

Hauser further added that it's not the end of the world for the MCU if he gives a few people behind-the-scenes details as its founders and creators are "busy" with other stuffs.

"When I look at Kevin Feige and the Marvel folks, I go, I think they're probably busy with some other stuff. They're probably not gonna chase me down and scalp me, or shoot a little [dart] into my neck," added Hauser as quoted by Variety.

In 'Fantastic Four,' Hauser appears alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn and Ralph Ineson.

The MCU epic follows the titular super groups as they attempt to defend Earth from the gargantuan planet-eating entity known as Galactus.

