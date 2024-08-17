"I promise to be brave": Divya Seth Shah shares emotional post for daughter Mihika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Actor Divya Seth Shah shared an emotional post for her daughter, Mihika Shah, who passed away on August 5 in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Divya took a heartfelt message along with a picture of herself with Mihika to her Instagram account.

In her post, she expressed her deep love and gratitude for her daughter, describing Mihika as a blessing and a nurturing, loving presence in her life.

"When I look at you, I see the purest love I'll ever know, Every wounded soul finds their way to you, in your care, they heal and grow, Divya, gods gift, my blessing from above, who's love is stronger than the eye can see, in 8.1 billion people on earth mama, your the perfect mother for me, my Dibi, I love you." Mihika," she wrote.

"I hope you can See Me, I promise to be Brave, I will do everything We planned. See you on the Beach. And in the Jungle honey," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Seth Shah (@divyasethshah)

Mihika Shah, who is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, passed away on Monday, August 5 in Mumbai.

Divya, who is best known for her roles in the popular TV shows 'Hum Log' and 'Banegi Apni Baat,' announced on Facebook that a prayer meeting for her late daughter will be held on Thursday evening.

"With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.

Divya, who is the daughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, did not reveal the cause of Mihika's death.

A few days before her daughter's death, the actress had dropped a picture on Instagram, showing three generations of her family.

In the picture, Mihika was seen smiling in a green dress, while Divya's mother Sushma looked elegant in red.

Divya Seth Shah has acted in several films including 'Jab We Met,' 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' and 'Article 370.'

Sushma Seth is also known for her roles in 'Dhadkan', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and the TV series 'Dekh Bhai Dekh.'

