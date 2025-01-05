"I realised his love for India is too deep...": Ridhi Dogra recalls attending 'The Sabarmati Report' screening with PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : Bollywood actress Ridhi Dogra who starred in the movie 'The Sabarmati Report' recalled her experience of attending the film's screening with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Calling the experience "emotional", Dogra said that Prime Minister Modi interacted with the actors and she got to realise that his "love for India is too deep."

"I got very emotional when I attended the screening of my film with PM Modi and other cabinet ministers. We all thought that it was the most powerful auditorium right now. PM Narendra Modi interacted with us and gave us time. After talking to him, I realised that his love for India is too deep. He carries India in his heart. It was a wonderful and memorable experience," she told ANI.

A screening of the 'Sabarmati Report' was held in the Parliament last year. It was attended by Prime Minister Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other MPs were also present at the screening. The cast of the film joined them as well.

Ridhi Dogra felt overwhelmed during the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' in Parliament.

"When it was shown in parliament, I started crying in the beginning during the national anthem. It was an unbelievable experience. I don't have words to express that moment to you all. Some once said 'Now I have checked my bucket list after watching the film with PM Modi'. I was like how can this be on my bucket list? Who thinks to watch the film with the Prime Minster? It was an impossible dream, like when will he have time to watch a movie. It was an unbelievable blessing. Very unexpected and big thing that's why it got more appreciation." said Ridhi Dogra.

'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

The film brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, was declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan. It has also garnered praise from various political leaders, including BJP MP and actress Hema Malini.

Earlier, actor Vikrant Massey described attending the screening of The Sabarmati Report with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "highest point" of his career.

'The Sabarmati Report' was released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor