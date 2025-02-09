"I really became a crazy recluse" : Khloe Kardashian recalls feeling lost in her late 30s

Washington [US], February 9 : Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recalled how she became a "crazy recluse" when she was in her late 30s.

However, now she is in a better position living a healthy life and loving the success of the podcast 'Khloe in Wonderland', reported People.

She is also launching season 6 of The Kardashians on Hulu.

But the past four years of her life were vastly different.

"I really became a crazy recluse," she said of fully losing sight of herself and who she used to be when she was in her late 30s. "It started with Covid and then just life, and then I somehow lost all my confidence and became very reclusive, which is so not my personality," as per the outlet.

She added, "I'd been begging to be 40 for two years. I was like, I've got to get out of the 30s. So when I was 39, I was really intentional about shedding all the drama I'd been dealing with."

"I just decided, 'I'm not taking this to my 40s.' I'm going to do new things. I'm going to get my confidence back. I'm going to feel good about myself again. I'm going to do jobs that I've been intimidated to do," she shared, per the outlet.

On 'Khloe in Wonderland', she has hosted guests like Scott Disick, motivational speakers like Mel Robbins and Jay Shetty, and divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

"Chatting comes really easy to me," said Kardashian, according to People.

"It's interesting. I get interviewed so much, but steering the ship and interviewing someone else is a whole different game," she added.

"And I know that sounds silly, but it is. I'm like, oh, okay, this has to go somewhere. I have to navigate this. With people like Mel and Jay, even though I know him, they are really big names in their industry, so that's intimidating."

"I'm never going to say never to anything, but podcasting, it's really fun and it's easy. I saw my mom do the talk show stuff, and that is a huge commitment. A true full-time job. You can't be a hands-on mom because you're just chained to the studio," she said, "But podcasting is looser in that regard. And yeah, I think as long as I keep having these crazy curiosities and interests, then I will continue to enjoy chatting and asking the weirdest questions," reported People.

New episodes of Khloe in Wonderland premiere on Wednesdays on X.

