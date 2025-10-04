"I really want is to be a mom...my next starring role": Lady Gaga

Washington DC [US], October 4 : Singer-songwriter and actor Lady Gaga opened up about becoming a mom, and she hopes that motherhood is her "next starring role," according to People.

"I would like to do many things," she said, adding, "All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That's my next starring role, I hope."

In a previous interview, she discussed her wish to become a mother. Less than a year after her engagement to entrepreneur Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga opened up about her hopes to become a mother in the next decade, according to the outlet.

"I really want to be a mom," Gaga shared quietly, smiling. "The greatest vision I have is that," as quoted by People.

She also shared that she is "ready" to be humbled by her future children and let them follow their dreams, after speaking with her fiance about starting a family.

"That's something Michael and I have talked about a lot allowing our kids to be their own people," the singer said in the interview, adding, "It's such an intense thing for kids coming into the world."

She continued, "And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat ... I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are."

Gaga also spoke about the reaction of future kids to her career, saying, "I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them. I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me."

"Maybe other than that, I just did my best. And tried to stay true to myself along the way," she added, reported People.

