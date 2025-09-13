I refuse to cater to the whims and fancies of a supernet, says Aishwarya Lekshmi as she opts out of social media!

Chennai, Sep 13 Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who has delivered impressive performances in several Tamil films, has now chosen to completely opt out of social media, saying that she refuses to be a person who caters to the whims and fancies of a supernet!

The actress, who took to her Instagram stories section to make the announcement, wrote, "For the longest time, I subscribed to the idea that social media is much needed to keep me in the game. I thought it necessary to move with the times, especially considering the nature of the industry we are in. Somehow, something that was told would cater to us has reverse-UNO-ed and made me cater to it."

Stating that social media had successfully distracted her from what her work and research should be, the actress said it had taken away every original thought from her, affected her vocabulary and language, and made every other simpler pleasure joyless.

"I refuse to be one that's made from a generic mould and cater to the whims and fancies of a supernet. As a woman, I have had to train myself a lot to even be aware of grooming and control, and trained even harder to resist it. This is the first original thought that I have had in a while.

"I'm taking the risk here to be forgotten, and in today's times, out of the 'gram is out of the mind. So here is me doing the right thing for the artist and the lil girl in me - Keeping her an original and choosing absolute Internet obsoleteness. Here's hoping I create more meaningful connections and cinema in life. And if I do end up making meaningful cinema, give me love - Old Style. Yours Happily, Aishwarya Lekshmi."

Interestingly, Aishwarya Lekshmi's announcement of denouncing social media comes just days after Anushka Shetty announced that she was taking a break from social media.

Anushka Shetty, in a handwritten note, had said, "Trading blue light to candlelight... Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we all actually started... See you all soon with more stories and more love... Smile always. Love Anushka Shetty."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor