"I rely on ubtan, coconut oil": Sonam Kapoor reveals her skin and haircare routine

New Delhi [India], October 29 : Actor Sonam Kapoor swears by natural and homemade remedies to keep her skin healthy and glowing.

Speaking to media post walking for designer Abhinav Mishra at a fashion show, the 'Neerja' star divulged about resorting to homemade ubtan and coconut oil as far as skincare and haircare is concerned.

"I do ubtan...I apply rose water. I use almond and coconut oil for my hair. I use everything that I can think of for my skin. I like to take care of my skin. But the most important thing for Indian girls is to use a lot of sunscreen," Sonam shared.

On Saturday night, Sonam walked the ramp for Abhinav Mishra in an elegant white Anarkali suit. This marked her first ramp walk after giving birth to her son Vayu.

Besides fashion and skincare, Sonam opened up about how much she is enjoying the motherhood phase.

"One thing that nobody told me about motherhood is to enjoy it...everyone talks about how difficult and stressful it is but I love being a mom. I enjoy it thoroughly. I took some time off but I am ready to work again," she added.

Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. And on August 20, 2022, the duo welcomed a baby boy named Vayu.

