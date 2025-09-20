"I remain indebted to art of cinema": Mohanlal reacts to Dadasaheb Phalke honour

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 20 : Actor Mohanlal has expressed deep honour and pride on being selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest cinematic honour.

Taking to his X, Mohanlal extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his words and blessings filled me with encouragement and joy.

"I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings, they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey," Mohanlal said in a post on X.

Prior to this, PM Modi penned a heartfelt note for the veteran actor, celebrating his "excellence and versatility."

"With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages and tributes have been pouring in from across the country, with his fans also celebrating the milestone.

In a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal worked in a number of films across various genres. Known for primarily working in Malayalam films, Mohanlal has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films.

He also received numerous accolades, including National Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. In another feather to his cap, Mohanlal will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23, 2025.

