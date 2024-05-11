"I remember how much you wanted to make this": Priyanka Chopra on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'

Los Angeles [US], May 11 : Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', has been garnering appreciation from critics and audiences ever since its release on OTT. Global star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has created her mark worldwide, recently congratulated the filmmaker on his OTT debut.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared the poster of the show and wrote in the caption, "I remember how much you wanted to make this..Congratulations @bhansaliproductions."

Priyanka tagged Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the Instagram story.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

It features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka's work front, she recently wrapped up filming on the Heads of State set, expressing appreciation for the rewarding journey with a heartfelt message. She offered a peek into her time on set, commending the lively and efficient environment fostered by the cast and crew. The upcoming action-comedy stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in prominent roles, helmed by director Ilya Naishuller.

Besides this, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

