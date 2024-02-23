“I Resonated With Jinal’s Honest and Upfront Demeanour”: Nupur Nagpal on her Character in Amazon miniTV’s Dillogical

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 23, 2024 12:50 PM

ir="ltr">Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the romantic comedy series ‘Dillogical’. Offering a delightful blend of romance and comedy, it revolves around the lives of Saransh and Jinal, whose relationship takes an unexpected turn when Jinal embarks on a journey of self-discovery. As they navigate through the complexities of love and the advent of an open relationship, the series explores the dynamics and intricacies of human emotions, embracing the different shades of love. Dillogical boasts Anshuman Malhotra, Nupur Nagpal, Priyank Sharma, Chetan Dhawan, and Prasanna Bisht in key roles.

Delving into the depth of her character, Nupur Nagpal, who essays the role of an independent and outspoken girl, Jinal in the series, reflected on the similarities between herself and the character. She said, “I resonated with Jinal’s honest and upfront demeanour because I too like to approach most relationships like her. When I was growing up, I used to feel extremely protected. That’s why I always felt the urge to grow and find my wings. So, I could totally relate to Jinal’s desires. Just like her, I did not just want to do the things that were expected of me but also yearned for the freedom to figure out what I liked to do. It is very difficult for girls, even for the ones from metro cities, to have that freedom. So many times, they don't even express their desires because of the fear of being judged, and that's exactly what drew me to this character.”

Adding to this, she further spoke about the stark differences between Jinal and Saransh. “Jinal is really bad at science and maths. Since childhood, she has been dependent on Saransh. He used to work hard and help her get through the exams. On the other hand, Jinal has a creative mind; she is more into performing arts - that's what her heart beats for. She is not a techie like Saransh,” shared Nupur.Open in app