"I saw his films and was struck": Prem Chopra expresses his admiration for Dilip Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 : Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been an inspiration for many in the entertainment industry. Veteran star Prem Chopra, who is a distinguished name in Indian cinema, also expressed his admiration for him.

In a conversation with ANI, he spoke about how Dilip Kumar was a guiding force for him since his college days.

He said, "I have been a huge fan of Dilip Kumar Sahib since my college days. I saw his films and was struck by how natural he is as an actor and how he performs in front of the camera. I used to go back a second time to watch his films. Only to study. He was not from any institution, he was an institution himself."

Chopra added that he was an inspiration for others and if anyone was asked to act like him, it used to be a compliment for that person.

"There are some scenes where the writer is narrating the script. This scene has to be enacted like Dilip Kumar. Such a big compliment to him," he added.

Chopra worked with the legendary actor in several films including Dastaan (1972), Bairaag (1976), and Duniya (1984). Recalling his working experience with him, he shared, "I worked with Dilip sahib in seven films like 'Bairaag', 'Dastaan', 'Kranti', 'Duniya' and there was one more film which I was going to do but then he fell sick."

Apart from Dilip Kumar, he also admired the late actress and epitome of beauty Madhubala.

He added, "I never did a film with Madhubala, but I was her fan. She was a pretty woman."

Earlier, he recalled the challenges he faced while establishing himself in the industry. Chopra shared how while working in the circulation department in the Times of India, he got a role in a Punjabi film. "I was spotted there by somebody and he said, can you come with me to the Ranjit Studios? He said, it's the role of the leading man but in a Punjabi film. Beggars are no choosers. So I said, let's see how it works out. And that was 'Chaudhary Karnail Singh'. It was the biggest hit of that time. We got a National Award and the biggest hit in Punjabi films. "

In his career spanning six decades, he has worked in films such as 'Upkar', ' Dastaan', 'Gora Aur Kala', and Kati Patang'.

He was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Animal' which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

