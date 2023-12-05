"I saw tunnel, I didn't see light," says Jamie Foxx about his health battle

Los Angeles [US], December 5 : Jamie Foxx, who has been out of the public eye since a medical emergency on a film set in April said that he wouldn't wish what he went through on his worst enemy.

He said this while attending the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements, reported Deadline.

Foxx walked the stage at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City to accept the Vanguard Award from host and 'The Burial' co-star Jurnee Smollett. After accepting the award, he spoke for almost 12 minutes in front of a startled audience about his career and his performance in Prime Video's legal drama.

According to Deadline, he got emotional immediately as he began his remarks, saying he couldn't "actually walk" six months ago. "I want to thanks everybody. I've been through something, I've been through some things," he told the crowd, which applauded its encouragement.

"I cherish every single minute now it's different," he said. "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over ... when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel I didn't see the light."

Foxx's only mention of his sickness was on Instagram in July, when he wrote, "I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to what updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man... I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," reported Deadline.

