"I should be more kind to myself," says Megan Fox

Washington [US], November 10 : American actor Megan Fox wished to have more fun in her 20s. The actress, 37, spoke about her new book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, during a wide-ranging conversation held at Racket NYC, reported People.

During the event's audience questions, one fan inquired what advice Fox would give to her 22-year-old self.

"I would have lived out my Leonardo DiCaprio phase," Fox joked, as the crowd laughed. 'The Transformers' actress said she'd tell her younger self not to be so hung up on monogamy. "I'd have dated all those little TikTok boys," she joked.

On a more serious note, Fox stated that you can't change the past, and everything she has gone through has led her to where she is now. She'd tell herself to give herself more "grace," and to stop her negative self-talk.

Fox said she learned "I should be more kind to myself."

According to People, the actress, who was raised in the Pentecostal church, said she was a "goth" kid in school, "not the cool girl." So, when the "pretty label" was slapped onto her when she entered Hollywood, she "rejected" it. "I don't see myself that way," she said.

Looking back on her early career, 'Jennifer's Body' actress remembers "fighting" with film studios, the industry, and the media in a "losing battle." Fox, who is confident in her "truth" and "integrity," said she had to "trust that it will be equalised" at some time, and she believes it did. "I did feel oftentimes very alone," she said.

However, Fox admits that she should have been more subtle in how she spoke out against misogyny at the time to make her point.

"I was on the right side of the universe ... [but] my delivery may not have been the best. ... [Maybe] I could've been more effective had I delivered it in a better way," she said, also adding that she has "dark, not PR-approved humour."

The mother of three, who is engaged to artist Machine Gun Kelly, stated that after working through prior destructive behaviours, she is a "more deeply engaged parent now." Fox went on to say, "I'm more helpful to other people after I heal myself." She spoke out against misogyny at the time to make her point, reported People.

