“I Started This Project With the Most Challenging Schedule of the Film” Malavika Mohanan Wraps ‘Sardar 2’

Malavika Mohanan is on a winning streak—effortlessly balancing stunning screen presence with solid acting chops. With three major films in her kitty alongside three leading superstars in different industries, she’s riding a career high like never before. Whether it’s her undeniable elegance, her fashion-forward persona, or her versatile performances, Malavika is showing the industry she’s here for the long game. After lighting up the screens opposite to big stars and gearing up with Prabhas, Mohanlal and Karthi in her upcoming releases, Malavika continues to strike the perfect balance between glamour and grit.

Posting pictures from sardar 2 , she said “And it's a wrap for 'Sardar 2'!💥❤️🙅‍♀️

I started this project with the most challenging schedule of the film & ended it with the most fun schedule in Bangkok 😊

What a mad ride this one's been! @karthi_offl you've been an absolute gem to work with. Who knew we had so many interests in common 😊 @psmithran thank you for making me a part of this one. So unlike anything I've done before. This is a special one 💕See you in the cinemas soon ❤️”

From action-packed sequences to breezy moments on international sets, Malavika’s journey through Sardar 2 looks as exciting as the film promises to be. Teaming up with Karthi, under the direction of PS Mithran, this film adds yet another refreshing chapter to her growing filmography. With Sardar 2 wrapped, Malavika’s cinematic calendar looks more thrilling than ever—The Raja Saab with Prabhas, and a much-awaited film with Mohanlal. A stunner with substance, Malavika Mohanan is steadily becoming one of the most promising names across industries.

