“I Stay in Character to Maintain Consistency”: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on His Acting Method

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stands tall as one of the legendary and versatile actors in Indian cinema, known for his ability to bring depth and authenticity to every role he takes on. Known for his powerful choice of characters, it’s his gripping performances that truly resonate with audiences and leave a lasting impression. It is indeed his characters that stay with us and the actor has a unique ability to remain immersed in them. While speaking broadly about being in the character, Nawazuddin said, “Main real life mein bilkul uska ulta hoon. Woh toh itne intense roles karne padte hain.” (I am totally opposite in real life. Although, I have to play such intense roles.)

When asked if there is any character that has stayed with him even after he goes home, the actor said, “Main jab tak shooting kar raha hota hoon, mujhe us role mein rehna pasand hai, accha lagta hai.” (Till the time I am shooting, I like to stay in that role It feels good). He continued, “Isse kya hota hai ki us character ki consistency bani rehti hai.” (It helps in maintaining the consistency of that character). Nawazuddin Siddiqui always tries to find a personal connection with the characters he plays, which helps him deliver authentic and impactful performances. On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Raat Akeli Hai 2 and the Indian remake of The House.