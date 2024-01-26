"I still can't believe it is true...": Usha Uthup on being awarded Padma Bhushan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 26 : Veteran singer Usha Uthup cannot contain her happiness as she has been honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Speaking to ANI, the 'Hari Om Hari' hitmaker said, "I got to know about it yesterday...it was a fantastic feeling, I still can't believe it is true. I'm grateful to God, I'm grateful to the govt and our country. I have been singing for the last 54 years and it feels so good when we get recognised...I want to thank my family, friends, musicians, technicians and the media..."

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho', 'Hari Om Hari', 'Koi Yahan Aha', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' and 'Darling' among others. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry.

Usha has also acted in a few films.

The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of 75th Republic Day. The awards recognise exceptional contributions in various fields. Actor, politician Mithun Chakraborty and Pyarelal Sharma of music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, have also been awarded Padma Bhushan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor