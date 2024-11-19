"I Still Carry the Lessons It Taught Me": Babil Khan Celebrates One Year of The Railway Men, Reflects on a Transformative Journey

Babil Khan, known for his raw and heartfelt performances, marks the first anniversary of The Railway Men, a project that not only challenged him as an actor but also left an indelible mark on his personal growth. After a stellar debut in Qala, Babil showcased his versatility by taking on the role of Imad Riaz in The Railway Men, a character deeply affected by the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Reflecting on the journey, Babil shared, “Working on The Railway Men was an emotional journey for me. It wasn’t just acting, but a heartfelt homage to the real heroes who stood tall in the face of tragedy. Even one year later, I still carry the lessons it taught me. Collaborating with legends like Madhavan Sir and K.K. Menon Sir was a privilege—they taught me so much during the shoot.”

Babil’s portrayal of Imad Riaz—a former Union Carbide worker turned loco pilot at Bhopal Junction—was a masterclass in nuanced storytelling. The character’s transformation from innocence to bravery amidst the aftermath of the gas tragedy struck a chord with audiences, cementing Babil’s reputation as one of the industry’s brightest young talents. His raw depiction of grief and resilience brought depth to a story that continues to resonate with viewers.

To prepare for the role, Babil dedicated himself to fully understanding his character's world. "My main preparation involved mastering the Bhopali dialect and learning about life in 1984, particularly how workers and their families lived in the factory quarters," he explained. “I visited the actual site before the shoot to witness the tragedy's impact firsthand. Walking through the factory in daylight gave me chills. It was a humbling experience that deepened my respect for their resilience.” On the work front, Babil has a number of projects lined up including The Umesh Chronicles with Shoojit Sircar and a few unannounced ventures.