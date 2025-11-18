I suffered an injury to my arm during the filming of '12A Railway Colony', discloses Allari Naresh

Hyderabad, Nov 18 Recalling that his film 'Naa Saami Ranga' had gone on to emerge a huge hit just like how producer Srinivasa Chitturi had predicted after he suffered a leg injury during its filming, Telugu star Allari Naresh disclosed that he had suffered an injury to his arm during the filming of his upcoming horror thriller '12A Railway Colony' and expressed the hope that this film too would emerge a superhit.

Participating in a pre-release event of the film, actor Allari Naresh, who plays the lead in the film, said, "I have done 64 films but still, I get tense when the release date of a film approaches. I wonder what the talk about the film will be, the opening it will take and what kind of reviews will come."

The actor then went on to add with a laugh, "However, look at director Nani. He is doing his first film and yet seems to have no tension."

The actor, on a serious note, recalled how the director's confidence had been noticed by veterans in the industry. "People tend to talk confidently, when they believe that the product they have is correct and good," he said, praising the director.

Allari Naresh also pointed out on the occasion that he had worked with 35 new directors in his career.

"Many of them have been successful. Some have not. As a director's son, I am always with all of them," he said.

Pointing out that this is the first time that he is doing a film in this horror thriller genre, Allari Naresh said, "Everyone who worked on this film worked sincerely. When I did my Naa Saami Ranga, I sustained an injury to my leg. When I was brooding over the injury, Chitturi garu wanted to cheer me and said that 'Sentimentally this is a good sign, the film definitely be a hit.'"

Laughing, he said, "The film really became a big hit. So, while working on this film, I sustained an injury to my shoulder. This film too will definitely be a big hit. The producer made this film without compromising anywhere. I thank everyone who worked on this film."

The film, which has been directed by Nani Kasaragadda, is to hit screens on November 21 this year.

