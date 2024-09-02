"I think communication is a two-way street": 'Binny and Family' actor Anjini Dhawan shares her perspective on bridging generation gap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Actor Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, is making her debut with the film 'Binny and Family'. Anjini shared that the film addresses the challenges of bridging the generation gap and underscores the importance of proper communication and trust between parents and children.

In a conversation with ANI, she discussed the significance of bridging the communication gap between parents and children. The actor emphasised that it is crucial for children to trust their parents so they can share their problems without fear.

"I believe communication is a two-way street. Your parents should trust you, so if you say something to your mom, you won't get a slap but rather help. It's essential to maintain that trust with your parents so that if you have any problem, you can share it with them without hesitation or fear. You need to know that even if they scold you or get angry, they will provide the right solution," she said.

Anjini mentioned that the film tackles issues within families stemming from the generation gap. She added, "It's not just a generation gap, it's a communication gap. I think many people my age believe that our grandparents or parents won't understand us. But if you don't talk to them, you'll never know that they might understand. So, I encourage everyone to spend more time with their parents. Sit with them, sit with your grandparents. What you learn from them, no one else can give you in life. I believe it's crucial to trust our parents and discuss our issues with them."

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur shared that every generation needs to learn from each other and work to narrow the communication gap. He said, "There should be an effort from both sides. The problem with today's youngsters is that they have many answers available on the internet, like Google. There are various sources where they feel they can find the answers. In some ways, that's correct. But the experience of parents, grandparents, and elders can help them achieve things that might not be available on the internet. So there should be a mix of both, allowing both generations to learn from each other. The most important thing is to develop trust, closeness, and togetherness within the family."

He continued, "Today's generation is more advanced in many ways compared to other generations because they have more information. What they lack is experience. That experience and wisdom can be gained from our elders. Elders should also try to recognise the energy and communication skills of today's generation."

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' fame Rajesh Kumar added that to bridge the gap between generations, it's important to stop creating fear and boundaries. "We should avoid instilling fear in any generation or creating boundaries like 'I am your father' or 'grandfather.' This will help narrow the communication gap between generations."

The film marks Anjini Dhawan's acting debut and also features Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, and Himani Shivpuri, among others.

This slice-of-life film highlights the dynamics of three generations and is presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions, along with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba. The movie is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Recently, the makers unveiled a 2-minute and 39-second-long trailer, providing a glimpse into the life of Binny, a young girl who likes to live on her own terms. The story takes an interesting turn when her grandparents move in with her parents, leading to conflicts due to the generational gap. The film promises to be an entertaining watch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor