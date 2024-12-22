"I think I was sometimes a little bit lost": Ralph Fiennes recalls challenges he faced while working in 'Maid in Manhattan'

Washington [US], December 22 : Actor and film producer Ralph Fiennes, known for playing the sinister Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, reflected on a period in his career when he felt uncertain about his abilities. He recalled his experience working alongside Jennifer Lopez in the 2002 romantic comedy-drama Maid in Manhattan, directed by Wayne Wang and based on a story by John Hughes. The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, and Natasha Richardson.

In a recent interview, Fiennes discussed his journey from portraying Voldemort in the Harry Potter series to playing another kind of villain in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film Schindler's List, reported People.

"It was rom-com writing. It was light," Fiennes said of Maid in Manhattan. "But I think I felt a little bit at sea sometimes. 'Now, who is this Republican senator?' My antennae for things American have improved since then. But at that time, I think I was sometimes a little bit lost," he admitted, citing his unfamiliarity with the American political landscape at the time.

In the film, Fiennes portrayed Christopher Marshall, a Republican senator who falls for Lopez's character, Marisa Ventura, a New York City maid pretending to be a hotel guest.

Fiennes also shared memories of his late friend and Maid in Manhattan co-star Natasha Richardson, who tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of 45 following a skiing accident.

"I was friends with Natasha," said Fiennes. "Her death was incredibly devastating to all of her friends and, of course, to her family. She died so tragically and so young. I have many happy memories of spending time with Natasha and her husband, Liam Neeson. She was a wonderful, kind, open, and generous host, a brilliant actress, and I deeply valued her friendship."

The actor also spoke about his close bond with Liam Neeson, describing their relationship as "brother-like." The two starred together in the epic historical drama Schindler's List.

"He's a dear friend," Fiennes said while reflecting on a photo of himself with Neeson from the Spielberg-directed film. "He had been around the block with films and still had a wonderful, supportive, older-brother quality," he added.

"When you're on set with someone, you just want to give them your full focus and energy," Fiennes continued. "You want to say, 'I'm here. How can I help you?' You want to be present. That's what I felt from Liam," as per People.

Fiennes also discussed his latest role as Odysseus in the new film The Return, co-starring Juliette Binoche.

The Return is now showing in cinemas.

