"I think it's going to be okay": Colin Jost on Jonathan Bailey kissing his wife Scarlett Johansson

Washington DC [US], July 12 : Comedian and writer Colin Jost shared his thoughts on his wife Scarlett Johansson's recent red-carpet kisses with her 'Jurassic World Rebirth' co-star Jonathan Bailey, reported People.

"I think it's going to be okay. Jonathan is an out gay man. It didn't seem like the biggest threat," said Jost, adding, "People really blow it out of proportion when someone kisses their friend hello."

Johansson and Bailey were spotted sharing a kiss at the London premiere of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'. "I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can't kiss your friends ... life's too short not to," said Bailey at the time, reported People.

Jost noted how "in Jurassic Park terms, the attack always comes from the raptor you never thought was there."

"Of all the threats out there, I wasn't thinking it was Jonathan," he shared, according to People.

"Jonathan and I, on the red carpet, we were like, 'I guess we have to kiss now? Is that what happens? Close the loop?'," said Jost.

When Today co-host Craig Melvin described Bailey as "attractive" during a June 25 interview, Johansson responded, "Yeah, you said it!"

When asked about her public displays of affection with the Wicked star, the two-time Academy Award nominee said, "We're just friendly people ... I've got a lot of love to give," reported People.

Scarlett Johansson is currently seen in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'. The film stars Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and others, promising an adrenaline-packed journey.

Set five years after the events of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' (2022), 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' explores a planet where dinosaurs have become increasingly rare, confined to environments where their species once thrived.

The story follows a team of scientists and experts tasked with acquiring genetic samples from three of the largest and most dangerous creatures across the land, sea, and sky. Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert with a critical mission at the heart of the film.

