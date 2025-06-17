"I think it's really scary...": Amanda Seyfried slams Hollywood's sequel obsession

Washington [US], July 17 : Amanda Seyfried has voiced her frustration with Hollywood's reliance on sequels, sharing that they are often driven by profit rather than creative vision.

As quoted by Variety, in a recent interview, Seyfried expressed her desire for original content, and said, "I think it's really scary and brave to do it. It's not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It's just for money and it's frustrating."

Seyfried's comments come amid a summer blockbuster season filled with sequels, including James Gunn's 'Superman' and 'Jurassic World Rebirth.'

Brosnahan, who stars as Lois Lane in the new 'Superman' film, jokingly asked, "What's our Barbenheimer between 'Fantastic Four,' 'Jurassic Park,' and 'Superman'?"

Seyfried responded with humour, "It's Fantastic Super-park. It's Four Superparks. Four Dinosaurs. Four Super Dinosaurs. I don't know!" as quoted by Variety.

Despite her criticism of sequels, Seyfried has starred in several herself, including 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' and 'Ted 2.'

However, she clarified that she would eagerly participate in 'Mamma Mia 3' if given the chance.

Seyfried is also working on a potential 'Jennifer's Body' sequel with Megan Fox, but emphasised that she won't do it without her co-star.

Brosnahan shared her thoughts on sequels, and said that she would return for a 'Superman' sequel.

"Yeah, I'd come back. We had a great time. There's also so many people in this cast who I didn't get to work with," she said.

She also commented on the trend of actors complaining about superhero movies after joining them, and said, "Do it or don't do it, and then stand by it."

Meanwhile, 'Superman' is set to open on July 11.

