"I think I've done enough": Director Ridley Scott on his return to 'Alien' franchise

Washington DC [US], June 5 : Filmmaker Ridley Scott, who is best known for directing the 'Alien', was amazed at how far the franchise came after several directors, including James Cameron and David Fincher, joined it.

Despite the enormous success, the director believes that he has done "enough" for the franchise, signalling no potential return to the 'Alien' franchise, reported Variety.

In an interview with ScreenRant, as quoted by Variety, the actor said that "I've done enough" when it comes to the "Alien" franchise, which he started 46 years ago.

Scott produced last year's well-reviewed 'Alien: Romulus' movie, and is currently serving as an executive producer on Noah Hawley's upcoming FX series 'Alien: Earth.'

But it appears Scott's days of directing "Alien" projects are over. As he summed up: "Where it's going now, I think I've done enough, and I just hope it goes further," quoted Variety.

While sharing his views on the 'Alien' franchise, the director said there was a time when he thought the series was as good as dead.

Scott directed 1979's 'Alien' before handing the franchise to James Cameron for 1986's 'Aliens.' The series then took stumbles with divisive entries from the likes of David Fincher ("Alien 3") and Jean-Pierre Jeunet ("Alien Resurrection").

"I think I felt it was deadened after 4. I think mine was pretty damn good, and I think Jim's was good, and I have to say the rest were not very good. And I thought, 'F***, that's the end of a franchise which should be as important as bloody 'Star Trek' or 'Star Wars,' which I think is phenomenal. At least, I think the first one by George is seminal. It was as seminal as '2001.' To me, it was that important in terms of film language and where you go next," said Ridley Scott as quoted by Variety.

After directing 'Alien', the director returned to direct 'Prometheus', which marked his return to the franchise.

"A number of years after, I said, 'I'm going to resurrect this,' [and wrote] 'Prometheus' from scratch - a blank sheet of paper. Damon Lindelof and I sat then hammered out 'Prometheus,'" Scott said of reviving the franchise in 2012 after a 15-year hiatus as quoted by Variety.

He continued, "It was very present and very welcome. The audience really wanted more. I said, 'It needs to fly.' No one was coming for it, [and] I went once again [and made] 'Alien: Covenant,' and it worked too. Where it's going now, I think I've done enough, and I just hope it goes further," as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, next up for the 'Alien' franchise is the debut of 'Alien Earth' on August 12 and an undated film sequel to 'Alien: Romulus' that will likely feature the return of director Fede Alvarez.

