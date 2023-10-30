“I think season 2 is a blast!”, Tanya Bhushan popular teen drama Campus Beats S2

The second season of Amazon Mini Tv's Campus Beats, bringing back the charming couple Ishaan and Netra. The show's compelling narrative is a balanced mix of emotions, drama, romance, and mystery. Following the story of season one, the new season explores the journey of Netra and her friends with new challenges and dynamics. Tanya Bhushan is seen portraying the character of Sulekha, a loud and proud rapper who is an entertainer of the group. Tanya opened up about working with Palki Malhotra and the cast. She said, “It was an honour for me to work with Palki ma'am. We first met during a shoot for Red bull, and that’s how I connected with her and Shantanu. It was my first ever experience as an actor, and to be honest, the first experience is always special as you learn and explore so much. It was a safe space for me to work, Palki ma’am was always there to guide us during the scenes.”

“We actually knew each other from before, almost everybody excluding Harsh and Dhanshree. It felt like a family, we used to help each other with scenes if there were any problems on the set and at rehearsals as well,” she added while talking about the cast. She further emphasized the uniqueness of the second season and why it is a must-watch. She stated, "The second season explores more about each character and closely examines their unique personalities and talents. So everything gets double-double drama! double dance! double love and more! Overall, it gets better with every season.”

.