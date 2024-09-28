"I think there is lot more scrutiny...": Kriti Sanon on challenges faced by actors in era of social media

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 : Kriti Sanon made a stylish appearance at the IIFA Utsavam 2024. The actor who has given some successful movies this year including 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Crew', spoke about the pressure on artists because of social media.

Kriti shared that she has seen the time when social media was not so relevant and also witnessed the era when it held a prominent place. However, despite its positive aspects, there are certain flaws as well.

While speaking to the media at the IIFA Utsavam 2024, she said, " I think when we were artists back when there was no social media. I think I've been in the generation that has passed through it, like I started when there was no social media and then I entered the social media, so I've seen both. I think there's a lot more scrutiny on everything, what you're wearing, what you're seeing, where you're seen, where you're spotted and also I feel like people are just consuming data constantly and it also takes away from the excitement of seeing celebrities and actors as well, because you're seeing them like every now and right now."

She continued, "I mean there are pros and cons of both. We can obviously connect to our fans a lot more easily. We probably do two films a year but then the rest of the time we can sort of connect with them. So, I think there are pros and cons both."

The ace star is set to embrace a new role as a producer with her upcoming venture, 'Do Patti.' She got candid about the same and said, " 'Do Patti' is my first baby as a producer. I'm very excited but very nervous. I hope what we've tried to achieve, people really like it and connect with it and there is something that we're trying to say with the film, which I hope touches people's hearts and this is just the beginning. I consider myself a newcomer when you call me a producer, so it's been a learning experience. But creatively it's been satisfying and as an entrepreneur, I've been enjoying it..."

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is taking place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

