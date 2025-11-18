"I think we leave it here": Actor Bowen Yang on possibility of 'Wicked' third instalment

Washington DC [US], November 18 : Actor Bowen Yang believes that the 'Wicked' movie franchise shared his views on its possible third instalment, reported Variety.

Bowen Yang thinks the "Wicked" series has reached the end of its yellow brick road. When the 'Wicked' actor and 'Saturday Night Live' star was asked about the possibility of a third 'Wicked' film being greenlit, Yang offered an answer that seemed satisfied with how 'Wicked: For Good' leaves things off.

"I think we leave it here," Yang told Variety. However, he humorously played along with the prospect of a spinoff.

"I'm going to pitch a 'Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead' story with my and Bronwyn James' characters, [Pfannee and ShenShen]," added Yang as quoted by Variety.

'Wicked: For Good' is the follow-up to last year's 'Wicked,' which adapts the second (and final) act of the Broadway musical. The film stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the lead roles.

As of now, there are no expectations for a third film in the 'Wicked' universe, with the duology's story ending where the stage show's does.

Series director Jon M. Chu gave his own tentative response when asked about the potential for a third 'Wicked' film, reported Variety.

"What's it about?" Chu said. "You know, there's a lot of ideas flying around right now. ... We'll see. Let's enjoy this ride first," added Chu as quoted by Variety.

Along with Erivo and Grande, "Wicked" co-stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Colman Domingo, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum were all in attendance for the New York premiere of the film.

