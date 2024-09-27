"I thought he was a lookalike": Radhika Sarathkumar recalls her flight conversation with Virat Kohli at IIFA 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27 : Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar had a memorable interaction with cricket star Virat Kohli during their flight from London to Chennai earlier this month.

The actress, who was pleasantly surprised to see Kohli on the same flight, shared her experience while speaking toat the IIFA 2024 event.

Recalling the moment, Radhika said, "At first, I thought it was a lookalike because I couldn't believe he was on the flight to Chennai. So, I asked him, 'I'm sure I'm talking to Virat, right?' and he confirmed it. Then I asked, 'Why are you going to Chennai?' He mentioned there was a test match, and I told him, 'We are all great fans of you, and we really love you.'"

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is taking place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

