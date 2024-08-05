"I thought my face will never..." Divya Khossla recalls horrific on-set accident during 'Savi' shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : Actor and director Divya Khossla has shared insights into her latest film, 'Savi' highlighting her personal growth and the details of a severe facial injury she sustained while filming the high octane drama.

Khossla, who stars as the titular character 'Savi', a homemaker who orchestrates a high-stakes jailbreak, expressed her connection to the filmmaking process.

"Actually, you know, my most happy place is being on the sets, where I feel there is a lot of creativity, where I have grown in life," Khossla revealed in an interview with ANI.

She elaborated on her journey in the industry, noting how her early experiences on set shaped her career.

"Because when I came into the industry, I didn't know anything. So, by working on the sets, I have grown a lot. And I think, even if I can work in any capacity on the set, but I consider myself fortunate that on the set, to work in this life, whether it is acting or direction," she shared.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the film's production, Khossla recounted a particularly memorable incident.

She detailed how the film's shooting conditions in frigid temperatures, sometimes as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius, were daunting.

"We shot in very cold weather. Sometimes it used to be minus 10 degrees. But we shot in snow," she said.

Despite the harsh conditions, the real test came when she suffered a horrifying accident on set.

"Unfortunately, I had an accident on the set. I had collided with an iron grill during the fight sequence, which damaged my entire face. So I think I will never forget that incident because it was a terrible incident for me."

Khossla also expressed her initial fears about the accident's impact on her career.

"At that time, I thought that my face would never come back and I am an artist. So how will I work with such a mark on my face?"

However, she emphasized resilience and growth from adversity saying, "But I think everything gives you a chance to grow. And this incident also gave me a chance growth. I was crying a lot at that time, I was broken and I couldn't understand anything. But I would like to say that you know, whatever happens in life, don't give up."

The film 'Savi', which was released in theatres on May 31, 2024, and is available for streaming on Netflix, has been well-received for its powerful portrayal of female empowerment.

Khossla noted that the film has inspired many, with numerous messages highlighting its impact on women.

"I'm getting a lot of messages, a lot of Instagrams, people are posting that Savi inspires women, Savi empowers women. So I think the housewife has so much power in the picture. So I think it's an old tribute to all the housewives out there."

When asked why audiences should watch 'Savi', Khossla praised the film's gripping narrative.

"Because Savi is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. How a housewife plans a jailbreak in the most dangerous jail in the UK. Everyone is liking the picture. That's why you shouldn't miss it. It's a very good picture. It's a thrilling picture. And as I said, it empowers women," she said.

The film features Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane in key roles, with Khossla's character, Savi, navigating a complex and high-risk situation to save her wrongfully imprisoned husband.

"My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi," she explained.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, 'Savi' promises an intense cinematic experience, showcasing a blend of action and emotional depth that Khossla believes will captivate audiences worldwide.

